Thieves Steal Gold and Cash Worth ₹16 Lakh from Flat in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Thieves made away with gold ornaments and cash worth `16 lakh from a flat in an apartment on Armoor Road in Nizamabad on Sunday.

According to police, three unidentified thieves entered the apartment complex from the Phulong Vagu side and broke open the door of a second-floor flat using tools. They ransacked the premises and stole valuables, including gold ornaments and other items.

The owners of the flat, a couple who are doctors, had gone to Hyderabad on Saturday, and the theft took place in the early hours of Sunday. CCTV footage captured the movement of three suspects around the building.

Police rushed to the scene, collected clues, and registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the victims. An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.