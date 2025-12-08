Thieves Steal 40 tulas Gold from Priest’s House in Kalwakurthy

Hyderabad: Thieves escaped with 40 tulas gold ornaments from a priest’s house at Kalwakurthy in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday night.

The incident occurred when priest Srinivas Varma and his family were away from their house. They returned home on Monday and found that their house was burgled. The thieves ransacked valuables in the almirah and made away with 40 tulas, gold ornaments and Rs.6 lakh in cash.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot to collect fingerprints to zero in on those involved in the incident.