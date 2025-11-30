Thieves Steal ₹40 Lakh from Hyderabad Home, Police Launch Hunt
Two armed men reportedly threatened resident Sultan before fleeing with cash in Bhavani Nagar.
Hyderabad: A daring theft occurred in the Bhavani Nagar police limits, where thieves stole ₹40 lakh in cash from the house of a man named Sultan.
According to the complaint, two men threatened Sultan with a knife before carrying out the robbery in the early hours of the morning.
The police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Special teams have been formed to track down the culprits.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
