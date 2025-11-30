 Top
Thieves Steal ₹40 Lakh from Hyderabad Home, Police Launch Hunt

30 Nov 2025 2:15 PM IST

Two armed men reportedly threatened resident Sultan before fleeing with cash in Bhavani Nagar.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A daring theft occurred in the Bhavani Nagar police limits, where thieves stole ₹40 lakh in cash from the house of a man named Sultan.

According to the complaint, two men threatened Sultan with a knife before carrying out the robbery in the early hours of the morning.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Special teams have been formed to track down the culprits.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
