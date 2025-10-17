Thieves Kill 65-Year-Old Woman, Steal 3 Tola Gold

NALGONDA: A 65-year-old woman was brutally murdered by thieves who stole three tolas of gold ornaments from her house in Huzurnagar, Suryapet district.

The victim, Chema Anasuya, lived alone in her house located behind the Area Hospital at Huzurnagar.

According to police, unidentified persons broke into her house on Thursday night and strangled her to death before fleeing with the gold ornaments. On Friday morning, neighbours found Anasuya lying dead inside her house and alerted the police.

Huzurnagar police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and nab the culprits.