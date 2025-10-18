Thief Kills Cop Taking Him On A Bike

Nizamabad: A murder suspect stabbed constable E. Pramod, 48, to death after the police official had chased and nabbed him, on Friday night. After stabbing the cop, the accused Sheik Riyaz fled the scene, at Vinayaknagar under IV Town police limits. Police are on the lookout for him.

Police said Pramod had caught Riyaz after a chase and made him sit on a motorcycle. Pramod had rushed to the spot with his son-in-law Akash on being summoned suddenly, and he was seated on the bike behind the accused. Riyaz was sandwiched between the two.

On their way to the police station, Riyaz stabbed Pramod on his back and his son-in-law on the thigh.

Police said Riyaz, a resident of Ahmadpura Colony in Nizamabad, was wanted in several cases of bike theft, dacoity, and murder. Acting on information about his presence in Hashmi Colony on Friday, a Central Crime Station (CCS) team of sub-inspectors Bheem Rao and Vittal rushed to the spot to nab him and called constable Pramod for assistance. Pramod arrived on his bike with his son-in-law Akash to help with the operation.

On seeing the police, Riyaz tried to escape by jumping into a stormwater drain. Pramod chased and caught him and took him on his motorbike, seated between himself and his son-in-law. When they reached Vinayaknagar, Riyaz attacked both men with a knife, fatally injuring Pramod.

CCS officers following on another bike tried to intercept the accused but failed. SI Bheem Rao was injured during the incident.

Passers-by and autorickshaw drivers nearly reportedly did not assist in taking the injured Pramod to the hospital; some instead filmed the incident. The IV Town police later arrived at the spot and shifted Pramod to the Government General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Pramod is survived by his wife and three sons. His last rites were conducted with police honours on Saturday, attended by Multi Zone-I IGP S. Chandrasekhar Reddy, Nizamabad police commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya, police officers, and union leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Chaitanya said that eight teams had been formed to trace and arrest Riyaz. He praised the constable’s dedication, noting that he died in the line of duty, and announced a Rs 50,000 reward for information on the accused.

Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling Pramod’s death a sacrifice in the line of duty and offering condolences to his family. BJP district president K. Dinesh also condemned the killing, while Nizamabad Urban Development Authority Chairman Kesha Venu paid floral tributes to the deceased constable.