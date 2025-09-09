The Water Tank In Which Two Workers Died And Two Others Fell Ill While Cleaning It On Tuesday, At Unjupally Of Cherla Mandal In Bhadradri-Kothagudem District

NALGONDA: Two workers suffocated to death while clearing water from an under-construction tank of Mission Bhagiratha, at Unjupally of Cherla mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Neelam Tulasi Ram from Lingapadu and Kaka Mahesh from Unjupally. Police said they entered the tank to pump out accumulated rainwater. When they did not come out even after one hour, two other workers, Thatigadapa Isak and Appala Raju, entered the tank and fell unconscious.

When they also did not return, their colleagues rushed to the tank to see what was happening, and found them unresponsive. They pulled all the four workers, and found Tulasi Ram and Mahesh dead. Isak and Appala Raju were taken to the area hospital at Kothagudem. The condition of Isak, from Tanuku of Andhra Pradesh, was said to be critical. The labourers were working at the site for three months.

According to the police, toxic gases developed in the tank due to the waste that had accumulated there and the presence of rainwater. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to government hospital at Cherla for autopsy. The exact reason for the incident likely to came up know in the post-mortem report.