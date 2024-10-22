The portal is a one-stop destination for carrying out agricultural land transactions.

The services will be extendable by two years based on its performance with a transition period for two months till November 30, 2024, with an extension of one month of the existing contract with TerraCIS.

The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Telangana, Information Technology Electronics and Communication (ITE&C) department and Telangana Technology Services (TGTS) Limited would take necessary further action in the matter, according to Navin Mittal, Principal Secretary to Government, in the G.O. 107.

The previous government issued orders for design, development and implementation of Integrated Land Records Management System (ILRMS) under the project Dharani and decided to issue Letter of Intent to IL&FS Technologies Limited (later M/s. TerraCIS), with a contract period of three years from the date of Go-Live of the application.

The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Hyderabad, was asked to take the ownership of the project and constitute a project implementation committee consisting of senior officials of Revenue department with representatives of ITE&C and TGTS Ltd. for close monitoring on the implementation of the project

The previous government issued orders for the constitution of the project implementation committee, drafting certain officers to interact regarding the domain issues related to phase wise services with the TerraCIS and fixing up the roles and responsibilities for Revenue department, Registration & Stamps Department, ITE&C and TGTS.

The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, TG, Hyderabad, has reported that the TGTS and TerraCIS signed a contract agreement dated April 20, 2018, and Dharani portal is declared Go Live by the government on October 29, 2020 and O&M phase of three years was started since then.

However, on recommendation of the Project Implementation Committee, extension order towards O&M and support services for one year till October 29, 2024 was issued to TerraCIS by the TGTS. Since the contract agreement is going to expire on 29.10.2024, the committee constituted opined that the Dharani portal O&M shall be made with any one of the government or NIC, CGG or TG-Online.

The State government constituted a committee to identify a suitable agency by following established procedures to continue the O&M of Dharani portal. The Committee, after thorough discussions, recommended engaging the services of NIC for the O&M of the portal, as it has extensive experience in land record management.