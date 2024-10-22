 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

The portal is a one-stop destination for carrying out agricultural land transactions.

Telangana
M Srinivas
22 Oct 2024 8:44 AM GMT
The portal is a one-stop destination for carrying out agricultural land transactions.
x
The State government has ordered engaging the services of National Informatics Centre (NIC) for the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of Dharani portal (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The State government has ordered engaging the services of National Informatics Centre (NIC) for the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of Dharani portal, with a contract period of three years initially. The portal is a one-stop destination for carrying out agricultural land transactions.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana government NIC Dharani portal Maintenance Agricultural lands O&M 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick