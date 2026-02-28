CM Revanth Reddy Distributes Cheques to the Kin of the Victims

Hyderabad: Honourable Chief Minister Shri A Revanth Reddy affirmed that the People’s Government would stand by the families of the deceased in the Madina bus tragedy in Saudi Arabia recently. “ This government is yours and always supported in difficult times “, the Chief Minister said, assuring all kinds of help to the families at a meeting here on Saturday.

The CM reminded that a delegation led by state Minority welfare minister Mohd Azarudiin was deputed to Medina soon after the incident occurred and also sent the victim families to the spot. With the coordination and cooperation of the Indian Consulate and the Saudi government, the last rites of the deceased were performed in Jannatul Baqi.

CM Revanth Reddy noted that state governments would not pay compensation to those who die in accidents outside the country. Now, the Telangana Government has come forward to help the victim families on humanitarian grounds.

Handing over a cheque of Rs. 5 lakh each to the families of the 44 families who died in the accident and a cheque of Rs. 3 lakh to the families of those who were seriously injured, the Chief Minister said that the meeting with families was conducted in the Secretaries with an intention of assuring the families in the difficult times.

Recalling his close association with Muslims, CM Revanth Reddy said that he has been sending five people , one each from five mandals of Kodangal Assembly constituency, on Haj pilgrimage every year at his own expense since 2009. The selection of Haj pilgrims was entrusted with the responsibility of local religious leaders.

Minority Welfare Minister Azharuddin, Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, State Government Advisor Shabbir Ali, Nampally MLA Majid Hussain, Haj Committee Chairman Khusro Pasha, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) Vice Chairman Fahim Qureshi, State Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Obedullah Kotwal, CM OSD Vemula Srinivas and others were present.