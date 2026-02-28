The Debate Behind Hyderabad’s High-End Car Crashes

Hyderabad: Are claims of technical fault becoming a convenient defence in high-end car crashes? A recent conviction in a Porsche accident of 2024 has thrown light on the role of mechanical inspection reports and the fine line between human error and machine failure.

According to court records, Utsav Dixit, a stand-up comedian and businessman, was driving a Porsche Taycan 4S (registration number TS10-FH-0900) when it rammed into the boundary wall of KBR Park. Though initial claims suggested a steering lock, the motor vehicle inspector (MVI) ruled out any mechanical defect.

Blood and urine samples were collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. After investigation, the case was taken up by the III Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Hyderabad. Dixit pleaded guilty and was convicted under BNS Section 281 and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. He was fined ₹1,000 under each section, totalling ₹2,000, with a default clause of simple imprisonment. Court records show the fine was paid.

In contrast, the recent Ferrari accident in Jubilee Hills saw technical error cited during the investigation stage. An official noted that a short opinion suggested mechanical fault, but a detailed report will be submitted during trial, with the MVI expected to testify.

In the Porsche case, however, the MVI’s report clearly ruled out mechanical failure, and the accused admitted guilt. A senior Motor Vehicle Inspector explained: “Mechanical defects are rarely the cause of road accidents. Human error causes the majority of crashes.”

He added, “The law mandates that our report is required in accident cases because the transport department are the certified technical experts. Like doctors in medical cases, we are qualified to assess vehicle defects. If we are not involved, there is a possibility of misinterpretation and the possibility of the accused escaping. Our involvement ensures clarity.”

According to the MVI, nearly 95 per cent of accidents are caused by human error, while vehicle defects are rare. Around 70 per cent of accidents are due to overspeeding, and nearly 50 per cent involve riders not wearing helmets.

Highlighting the seriousness of road fatalities, he said that in 2025 alone, approximately 1.5 lakh deaths were reported across India, while Telangana recorded around 7,000 deaths. He also pointed out that if a steering mechanism truly locks due to technical failure, it would likely result in multiple accidents, not isolated incidents.

The official stressed that accidents are not just personal tragedies but national concerns. “Accidents affect GDP through fuel loss, pollution, medical expenditure, pensions and compensation. It is not just a personal loss but a national concern,” he said.