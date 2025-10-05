T.Harish: PM Modi, CM Revanth Ignoring Telangana Development

Kamareddy: Former minister and BRS MLA T. Harish Rao on Sunday accused both the BJP and the Congress of neglecting Telangana’s development. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had ignored the welfare of the state’s people, while citizens had recognised the sincerity of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in driving local development.

Addressing a large gathering of BRS workers at Gandhari mandal in Yellareddy constituency, Harish Rao launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of repeatedly discriminating against Telangana. Several BJP leaders and workers formally joined the BRS in his presence. Among them were Telangana movement leader Tanaji Rao and around 150 former sarpanches and MPTCs who rejoined the BRS from the BJP. BRS MLA V. Prashanth Reddy, former MLA J. Surender, and other leaders were also present.

Criticising the BJP’s rhetoric, Harish Rao said, “They talk about the nation and dharma while ignoring justice to Telangana. The Prime Minister says ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, but in reality, it’s just pure bakwaas.” He added that people in Telangana had now understood which government truly worked for their welfare and were confident that the BRS would return to power.

He accused the BJP of failing to stand by the poor, farmers, and Dalits, saying it only prioritised North India. “Why is Telangana treated as if it isn’t part of India?” he asked. Harish Rao pointed out that despite the Godavari River flowing first into Telangana, the BJP government allotted ₹100 crore to Andhra Pradesh for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu but not a single rupee to Telangana. “Telangana elected eight BJP MPs, yet we received nothing. Is this not discrimination?” he questioned.

Harish Rao said farmers had suffered heavy losses after supporting the BJP, which failed to allocate funds for railway lines, highways, or industrial projects. “The Regional Ring Road has been pending for five years with no funds released,” he said.

He also criticised the Congress government for inaction in flood-affected areas. “Thousands of acres of crops were destroyed and hundreds of houses collapsed in Kamareddy district. The total damage is estimated at ₹340 crore, yet Revanth Reddy hasn’t released even ₹34 lakh,” he alleged. “Even after a month, there is still no proper road or transport between Yellareddy and Kamareddy. The Chief Minister talks more and does less,” Harish Rao said.