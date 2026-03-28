Thanks to BRS's False Claims, Centre Not Giving Funds for Mission Bhagiratha: Seethakka

Hyderabad: The hyped-up claims by the then BRS government of providing 100 per cent coverage of drinking water connections to homes under Mission Bhagiratha has turned into a problem for Telangana to attract funds under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission, panchayat raj minister Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya told the Assembly here on Saturday.

The minister said that a survey initiated by the state government found that around four lakh homes do not have tap water connections, and seven lakh homes were not getting Mission Bhagiratha water due to various issues, including supply related problems. “Of the existing connections anywhere from five to 15 per cent are facing daily supply problems,” she said.

“We have repeatedly asked the Centre to release funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission but the Centre says Telangana has already achieved 100 per cent piped drinking water connectivity. We have been asking for Rs.16,100 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission but have not received any funds and this is because the BRS government claimed and informed the centre that all homes in the state have been provided drinking water connections under Mission Bhagiratha scheme,” she said.