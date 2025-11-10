Thai Buddhist Monks Visit Hussainsagar Buddha Statue

Hyderabad: A group of Buddhist monks from Thailand, along with devotees from Cambodia, the USA, and India, performed prayers at the iconic Buddha statue at Hussainsagar on Sunday evening as part of their World Peace Dhamma Yatra.

The delegation, which arrived in Telangana under the joint aegis of the Gagan Malik Foundation and the Siddhartha Buddha Vihara of Gulbarga (Karnataka), had visited the Buddhavanam project in Nagarjunasagar earlier on Saturday. The visit was facilitated under the guidance of Buddhavanam special officer Mallipally Lakshmaiah.

At Hussainsagar, the monks performed Buddha Vandana (prayers), symbolising peace and compassion. Later, they visited the State Museum at Public Gardens to view ancient Buddhist relics.

The monks said that Buddhavanam, the Hussainsagar Buddha statue, and other heritage sites together have immense potential to become major international pilgrimage and tourism destinations. They appreciated the state’s efforts to preserve and promote Buddhist heritage, describing the tranquil setting of Hussainsagar as an inspiration for future generations.

Shyamsundar Rao, arts and promotion manager of Buddhavanam, briefed the delegation on the region’s Buddhist legacy and its cultural significance. The monks also recited the fundamental teachings of the Buddha — Buddham, Dhammam, Sangham Sharanam Gacchami — and conducted special prayers for world peace.