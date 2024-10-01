TGWC finds poor-quality food at Sri Chaitanya

Hyderabad: Telangana Women's Commission (TGWC) chairperson Nerella Sharada conducted a surprise inspection of Sri Chaitanya Women's College in Madhapur, according to a press release issued to TGWC on Tuesday.

The TGWC chairperson inspected the college as several issues from this college were reported in the media of late. She checked the kitchen, messes and hostels at the college premises and found that the food was of poor quality and amenities in the hostels were inadequate.

During the inspection, the chairperson expressed her anger with the management after the students complained that they were getting very poor-quality food.

The chairperson has urged the students to come out fearlessly and report their issues in the college. She assured the students that she would take stern action against the management or anybody responsible. After a thorough inquiry, the TGWC issued summons to Sri Chaitanya's management and warned that no one would be spared if they compromised on the safety of children, a press release stated.