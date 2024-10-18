TGTS Must Upgrade Computers in Govt Offices, Says Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT minister D. Sridhar Babu asked the Telangana Technology Services (TGTS), a nodal agency for supplying computer related requirements of government departments, to extend its business area network to improve its annual turnover and profits. TGTS had registered Ts 5 crore profit in the current financial year.

During a review meeting on TGTS in Saifabad on Friday, the minister asked the company to coordinate with all government departments for their hardware and software requirements.

He advised the TGTS to make use of central funds to modernise different government departments. TGTS MD Shankaraih said that they are now providing services to 44 government departments and 140 other government agencies.