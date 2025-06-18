TGTET Begins Smoothly Across Telangana

Hyderabad: The first day of the Computer-Based Test for TGTET June 2025 passed without incident on Wednesday. Thousands of candidates arrived at examination centres across the state to take the test. Morning and afternoon sessions were conducted for Paper II, which covers Mathematics and Science.

A total of 13,131 candidates had received hall tickets for the morning session across 53 centres. Out of these, 9,513 candidates attended the exam. The number of absentees was 3,618. Attendance for the session came to 72.45 per cent.



The afternoon session had 13,230 candidates allotted across 54 centres. Among them, 9,605 were present and 3,625 did not appear. Attendance in this session stood at 72.6 per cent. The exam is scheduled to continue on June 19. Officials have arranged 52 centres for the morning and 50 for the afternoon session.



