TGTET 2025 Schedule Announced

4 Jun 2025 3:27 PM IST

The timings of the examination on each day will be Session I – 9 am to 11.30 am and Session II – 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The School Education department on Wednesday released a detailed schedule for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) 2025, which will be conducted from June 18 to 30. The timings of the examination on each day will be Session I – 9 am to 11.30 am and Session II – 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The detailed exams schedule is available on the website.




