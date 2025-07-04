TGSWREIS's 'Eat Right India' Fuels Student Health, Academic Success

HYDERABAD: TGSWREIS has introduced the Eat Right India campaign on all 238 of its campuses. The initiative goes beyond checking for food safety and inculcates a healthy eating habit, builds nutritional literacy and empowers students to make informed dietary choices, a statement said.

Students can now participate in meal monitoring, from delivery timings to quality checks, with pupils keeping a close eye on what gets served and how it is stored. Classroom resources like posters, videos and practical exercises have been introduced to build nutritional understanding from an early age.

The campaign has been developed in collaboration with the National Institute of Nutrition, which helped put in place guidelines. Implementation has been uniform across campuses. Parents and teachers have joined the conversation around food choices which reinforces the effort beyond institutional walls.

Some criticism has emerged from outside that questions the depth of the intervention. TGSWREIS points to the academic results of 2024–25 as an indication of progress, with students achieving double the success in competitive exams compared to previous years. Officials believe better food habits have played a part in this.

Secretary Dr Alagu Varsini said, “We are not just feeding our children; we are nourishing their futures.”