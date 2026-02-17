TGSWREIS Students Excel in JEE Main 2026

Hyderabad: Students from the Centres of Excellence (COEs) run by the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) have delivered an impressive performance in the first session of JEE Main–2026.

From the Gowlidoddi COE campus, Y. Navadeep emerged as the top performer with 98.39 percentile, followed by Satya Swaroop (97.99), Yashwanth (95.70), M. Mahesh (95.18), and S. Raju (94.83). From the Gowlidoddi Girls COE, K. Sri Varsha secured 94.64 percentile while V. Manjula scored 92.25 percentile.

In a notable achievement from a rural region, P. Suryanarayana of Madanapuram COE in Wanaparthy district secured 94.03 percentile, drawing appreciation for his performance.

Overall, 26 students from COEs scored above 90 percentile, 109 students scored above 80 percentile, and 236 students achieved more than 70 percentile. Based on last year’s cut-off trends, approximately 337 students are expected to qualify for JEE Advanced–2026.

Students and parents expressed happiness over the results. Society Secretary Krishna Aditya, IAS, attributed the success to a robust academic plan, experienced faculty, quality reference materials, and sustained government support. He said focused and systematic training is being provided for the upcoming second session of JEE Main, as well as NEET and JEE Advanced.

Social Welfare Minister Atluri Laxman Kumar congratulated the high achievers, faculty members, and principals for their collective effort. He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his continued support towards strengthening educational standards in the Gurukuls.