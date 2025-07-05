TGSWREIS Cautions Parents Against Gurukul Admission Scams

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) has issued a public caution after uncovering attempts by middlemen to deceive parents seeking admission for their children into Gurukul schools. These agents, posing as authorised intermediaries, have allegedly been collecting money while claiming they could guarantee a seat.

In several cases, they produced forged documents using names and symbols of public representatives to gain the trust of families from disadvantaged backgrounds, said the society.

Sources in the society said such scams are not new and had become more complex over the years. Parents have been advised to remain cautious and not engage with anyone claiming to secure admissions through shortcuts. Any such attempt should be reported to the police.

The society clarified that if a selected candidate failed to report or join within the timeframe, the seat will be allotted to the next eligible student on the merit list. Families have been asked to rely solely on official communication channels and verify all details through the society’s website.







