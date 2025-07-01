TGSWREIS Adds 600 Merit Seats

Hyderabad:The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) has added 600 merit-based seats this academic year to accommodate students scoring between 90 and 95 per cent, as part of efforts to improve national-level performance in competitive exams.

Addressing parents and stakeholders on Monday, society secretary Dr Alagu Varshini clarified that all Centres of Excellence (COEs) follow an identical syllabus, schedule and testing system, regardless of location. “There is no disparity in quality across campuses,” she said, responding to concerns over stream bifurcation and campus allocation.



Under the new structure, campuses have been designated by stream. MPC aspirants will study at Gowlidoddi (both boys and girls), Uppal (boys) and Karimnagar (girls). BiPC aspirants will be accommodated at Mahindra Hills, Falaknuma and Chilkur. Faculty have been reassigned accordingly—NEET teachers are posted at Mahindra Hills, while JEE faculty are at Gowlidoddi.



Dr Varshini explained the realignment followed a performance-based review and national benchmarking. “The stream-wise segregation aims to improve outcomes by eliminating scheduling conflicts and distractions,” she said.



She responded to apprehensions from some parents, stating, “All 1.70 lakh students under the society’s care would receive equal support. The government is committed to ensuring a bright future for each student.” Parents were told to send their children to allotted campuses and principals have been directed to address queries directly, while daily Zoom reviews are being conducted to track academic progress.



Hyd's structural expert honoured



Hyderabad:Prof. S.G.S. Murthy was presented with the national ‘Eminent Engineer’ award by Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy during the ACCE(I) Foundation Day and National Awards 2025 held in Pondicherry on Saturday.

Recognised for his over four-decade-long contribution to civil engineering, Prof. Murthy has served as a consulting structural engineer in Hyderabad and contributed to major infrastructure projects across Telangana.



His notable work includes the extension of Cherlapally Railway Station for TSIIC and involvement in urban development schemes such as the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) and Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).



He also played key roles in projects for Hyderabad Metro Rail, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL) and industrial ventures like Air Liquide.



No hike in professional course fees: Govt



Hyderabad:The Telangana government has decided to retain the existing fee structure for various professional courses in private unaided institutions for the 2025–26 academic year. This applies to BE/BTech, ME/MTech, BArch, MArch, BPharmacy, MPharmacy, PharmD, PharmD (PB), MBA, MCA, Integrated MBA and BVocational courses.



The decision was based on recommendations made by the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC), which reviewed fee proposals submitted by colleges for the 2025–28 block period during a meeting held on June 18.



According to the government order, many proposals did not comply with parameters set by relevant Supreme Court and High Court rulings. The government may appoint a committee of officers to revise the fee fixation methodology in line with practices followed in other states and court directions.



Pvt colleges flouting DOST fee norms: ABVP



Hyderabad:Private colleges collecting full fees upfront from students admitted through the government’s DOST portal are facing sharp criticism from the ABVP. The student organisation staged a protest on Monday outside the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) office in Tarnaka, calling the practice a violation of state regulations.

Under the DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) system, students admitted to undergraduate courses are required to pay fees in instalments. Several private institutions have allegedly been demanding the full amount at the time of admission, ignoring official norms.



ABVP members, joined by hundreds of students, held a dharna for over an hour and urged authorities to take action against the institutions that have been flouting the rules. “Such negligence by higher education authorities is pushing students and parents into financial distress. There must be a clearer system and fair enforcement to stop this exploitation,” said Pruthvi Teja, ABVP Greater Hyderabad city secretary, during the protest.



The protestors submitted a representation to the TGCHE, seeking action against colleges flouting fee regulations. They alleged that the existing mechanisms are vague and poorly implemented, leaving students vulnerable during the admissions process. ABVP has warned that if the issue remains unresolved, protests will intensify across campuses. The organisation said it would stand by students being coerced into making unaffordable payments by institutions acting with impunity.



Development works set to speed up



Hyderabad:Development works of the Rahamatnagar, Brahma Shankarnagar and Yusufguda of the GHMC Serilingampally zone are set to be speed up following an inspection by



Zonal commissioner Hemant Sahadev Rao, assistant commissioner Raghu Prasad,

projects executive officer Noonya Nashik on Monday.

The officials inspected work of the Rahmatnagar function hall. Locals asked for road widening and the team directed officials to draft a plan. The team ordered officials to complete the Serilingampally junction works and interacted with the people loosing their properties due to the land acquisition.

In Brahma Shankarnagar, they visited the under-construction open gym, and multipurpose function hall and gave officials a timeline to complete the work and throw the facilities open to the public.

At Yusufguda, the team interacted with Swacch auto drivers and enquired about

their challenges. They directed the drivers to collect the garbage from the doorstep of residents regularly.

Buddhavanam special officer



Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed Mallepally Laxmaiah as special officer for the Buddhavanam Project under the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) for a two-year term, effective immediately. The decision was taken in recognition of his work as special officer of the project from 2016 to 2024. Following this, the corporation MD has been relieved of the responsibility of overseeing the Buddhavanam Project.