TGSRTC Withdraws Incentive Increment For Family Planning Procedures

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has withdrawn the incentive increment previously granted to employees for undergoing family planning procedures, aligning its policy with government norms.

TGSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Y. Nagi Reddy ordered that no incentive increment be sanctioned to officers and employees who, or whose spouses, undergo sterilisation. However, eligible employees will continue to receive special casual leave under the family planning scheme.

“In adoption of the government pattern, instructions were issued vide circular 1st cited that all the employees who themselves or their spouses have undergone sterilisation operation after having two or less than two surviving children be granted a special increment in the form of ‘personal pay’,” the circular stated.

The incentive scheme, in place for over two decades, aimed to promote smaller family sizes by offering a permanent salary increase to employees opting for sterilisation after having two or fewer children.

“Now, the RTC Board vide Resolution Second cited has accorded approval to adopt the government orders in respect of family planning incentive with prospective effect and to continue to grant special casual leave in this regard,” the circular added.

The move follows a broader policy shift in the state. In January 2026, the Telangana Assembly passed the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, repealing the two-child norm for contesting local body elections. The amendment removed disqualification linked to family size, citing declining fertility rates and the need to widen electoral participation.