TGSRTC Warns of Strict Action

Hyderabad: The TGSRTC has vowed strict legal action after a Bandlaguda depot driver was beaten up in Attapur last week for an accident in which police say he was not at fault. Attapur police have booked several unidentified assailants after the RTC lodged a written complaint.

The violence followed a fatal mishap on June 19 near Attapur Pillar No. 198. A pregnant woman riding pillion fell under the rear wheels of a bus driven by Vidya Sagar, when the door of a parked car suddenly swung open, forcing the bike to swerve and lose control. Although preliminary findings cleared Vidya Sagar of negligence, bystanders allegedly dragged him from the bus, hurled abuses and beat him severely.

Off-duty RTC constables Bhaskar and Mufkar Ali intervened, escorting the bleeding driver to Attapur police station before he was shifted to Tarnaka hospital.