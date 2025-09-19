TGSRTC to Run 7,754 Special Buses for Festive Rush

Hyderabad: The TGSRTC will operate 7,754 special buses for Bathukamma and Dasara, officials announced on Thursday. The services will run from September 20 to October 2, with 617 more buses deployed compared to last year’s Dasara season. Special arrangements have been made for return journeys on October 5 and 6.

The buses will operate from major city terminals such as MGBS, JBS and CBS, as well as points including KPHB Colony, Uppal Cross Roads, Uppal Bus Stand, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar and Aramghar. Services will also run towards Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The corporation clarified that fares for special buses will be revised in line with government GO No. 16, covering diesel costs of empty return journeys. The revised fares will apply only on September 20–27, September 30–October 1 and October 5–6. Regular bus services will continue at normal fares.

FDDI, Pleach India join hands for seminar

Hyderabad: Pleach India Foundation and the Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI), Hyderabad, have signed an MoU to host a three-day national seminar and exhibition on the Footwear Heritage of India from November 28 to 30. The event will showcase India’s footwear traditions through scholarly discussions, exhibitions and interactive sessions. A key attraction will be a “Make Your Own Chappal” workshop, giving participants hands-on experience with traditional craftsmanship. Evening cultural programmes are also scheduled.

The MoU was signed by Dr Narasimhugari Tej Lohit Reddy, executive director of FDDI, and Dr Tejaswini Yarlagadda, chairperson of Pleach India Foundation. “This one-of-its-kind initiative will provide a platform for students, designers, researchers and heritage enthusiasts to connect with tradition while exploring its relevance to contemporary design,” the organisers said. Those present at the signing included Dr E. Sivanagi Reddy, CEO of Pleach India Foundation, Dr Sanathana Y. S., director (research and projects) and Abdul Rehman, head of department, FDDI Hyderabad.

Voter edu drive held in Erragadda college

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly bye-election, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) organised a Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activity at a degree college in Erragadda.

Officials said encouraging educated youth to vote would promote transparency, integrity and democratic values. Students were briefed on new voter registration and corrections in the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) details through the Voter Helpline App. Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) were also formed to spread voter awareness among students.

Stone laid for civic works in B’Hills

Hyderabad: The foundation stone was laid on Thursday for several civic works in the Banjara Hills ward. These include laying a new water line in MLA Colony at a cost of `13 lakh, reconstruction of a sewerage line in the same colony at `10 lakh, and construction of a yoga centre shed in GHMC Park at `25 lakh. Additional works include a `29-lakh water line project in NBT Nagar and water supply improvement works on Roads No. 1 and 12 costing `42 lakh.

Public warned of vector, waterborne diseases

Hyderabad: With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting week-long rains across Telangana, the director of public health (DPH) Dr B. Ravinder Nayak, on Thursday, issued an advisory urging citizens to take precautions against seasonal illnesses. The department warned that light to moderate rains, with heavy downpours at isolated places, could lead to higher humidity and a spike in vector, water and airborne diseases.

Citizens were advised to guard against mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya by using repellents, covering drains and observing “Friday Dry Day” to eliminate stagnant water. To prevent waterborne infections like gastroenteritis, jaundice and typhoid, people were urged to drink boiled or filtered water, wash hands frequently and avoid outside food.

The advisory also cautioned against airborne diseases, including viral fevers and influenza, recommending hand sanitiser use, cough and sneeze hygiene, and prompt medical consultation for flu-like symptoms.

The DPH said government health facilities have been stocked with special beds, IV fluids, essential medicines and ORS sachets, also distributed through ANMs, ASHAs and anganwadi workers. For emergencies, citizens were advised to dial 108 ambulance services.

HYDRAA to work on nala encorachments

Hyderabad: HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath said the agency would hold a special zone-wise meeting with corporators and proactively work on encroachments on nalas which were causing inundation of local areas during heavy rain.

Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Ranganath said that the city had received nearly 15 cloudbursts this monsoon. “An area receives almost 5-6 centimetres of rain in 30 minutes or 10-12 cm of rain in an hour, which did not happen before,” he said. “Whatever misdeeds we committed against nature, it is coming back to haunt us now. People encroached lakes, nalas, drains and water bodies, and that mistake is costing the people now. We need to start correcting our mistakes.”

He said HYDRAA was coordinating with the GHMC commissioner and would have an in-depth discussion about how to remove encroachments on nalas and stormwater drains so that the water flowed freely.

Prohibitory orders in Talla Rampur village

Nizamabad: Under police supervision, villagers of Talla Rampur in Ergatla mandal have decided to hold a meeting on September 19. Heavy police forces have been deployed in the village following a dispute between former Village Development Committee (VDC) members and members of the Gouda community.

The mandal tahsildar has issued orders under Section 163 of the BNSS in Talla Rampur, effective from September 15 to 21. To prevent any law-and-order problems, police have restricted gatherings of three or more persons during the prohibitory period.