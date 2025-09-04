TGSRTC to Run 230 Buses for Ganesh Immersion

Hyderabad: The TGSRTC will operate special services from different parts of the city to key points along the Ganesh immersion procession routes on Saturday and Sunday. Hyderabad Metro Rail will also extend its services till at least midnight.

The TGSRTC Hyderabad region has proposed 230 buses, with officers and staff working in coordination with the traffic police to assist with traffic management and vehicle movement during the immersion process.

Sudha Parimala, regional manager, Hyderabad Region, said, “Controllers have been deployed at 32 important locations across the city to regulate bus operations and ensure seamless services. Sixty-four drivers and 58 mechanics have been deputed to work alongside Hyderabad Traffic Police to attend to breakdowns of private vehicles en route, thereby helping in smooth traffic clearance.”

“Along with operating special buses for devotees, our officers, controllers, drivers, and mechanics are supporting the Hyderabad Traffic Police to minimise traffic disruptions and provide safe, reliable, and timely transportation during Ganesh immersion,” she added.