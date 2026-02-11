TGSRTC to Run 2,243 Special Buses for Maha Shivaratri

Hyderabad: In view of Maha Shivaratri on February 15, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth travel for devotees. The corporation will operate 2,243 special buses to 43 Shaivite temples across the state from February 14 to 16.

Among the major destinations, 781 special services will be operated to Srisailam, 416 to Vemulawada, 249 to Edupayala, 326 to Keesaragutta, 127 to Veleru, and 71 to Kaleshwaram. Additionally, 273 buses will ply to other prominent temples including Komuravelli, Alampur, Umamaheswaram, Palakurthi and Ramappa.

From Hyderabad, special buses to Srisailam will be available from MGBS, JBS, CBS, IS Sadan, KPHB and BHEL. TGSRTC is setting up shamianas, chairs, drinking water facilities and public address systems at key boarding points for the convenience of passengers.

As per the State government’s GO, ticket fares in special buses will be revised up to 1.5 times the regular fare. However, there will be no change in fares for regular services. The revised fares will apply only to special buses operated from February 14 to 16. For Edupayala-bound special services, revised fares will be applicable from February 15 to 17. Display boards will be placed on the front of special buses for passenger information.

TGSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director V.C. & MD Y. Nagi Reddy, IPS, has reviewed the Shivaratri operations with senior officials and directed them to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience. The corporation is operating 208 more buses compared to last year’s Shivaratri and field-level officials have been instructed to arrange additional services based on passenger demand.

The corporation clarified that the State government’s free travel scheme for women will continue in Pallavelugu, Express, City Ordinary and Metro Express buses during the festival period. Women passengers must obtain zero-fare tickets while travelling.

Advance reservation facility has been provided for special buses from Hyderabad to Srisailam. Tickets can be booked online at www.tgsrtcbus.in. For further information on Maha Shivaratri special services, passengers can contact TGSRTC call centre numbers: 040-69440000 and 040-234500332.