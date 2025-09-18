TGSRTC to Operate 7,754 Special Buses for Bathukamma and Dasara

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Bathukamma and Dasara festivals, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced arrangements to ensure hassle-free travel for passengers. The corporation will operate 7,754 special buses across the state between September 20 and October 2. Of these, 377 services will have advance reservation facilities.

With Saddula Bathukamma scheduled for September 30 and Dasara on October 2, TSRTC expects heavy rush from September 27 onwards and has planned special services accordingly. For return journeys, additional buses will be arranged on October 5 and 6 to accommodate festive crowds.

Special buses will be operated from major terminals in Hyderabad including MGBS, JBS, and CBS, as well as from high-demand areas such as KPHB Colony, Uppal Cross Roads, Uppal Bus Stand, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, and Aramghar. Services will also connect Hyderabad and Secunderabad with districts across Telangana, besides destinations in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

The corporation clarified that only for Dasara special buses, in line with Government Order No. 16, fares will be revised to cover minimum diesel costs of empty return journeys. These charges will apply on services operated on September 20, September 27–30, October 1, 5, and 6. Regular services on those days will run with standard fares.

TSRTC Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar said the corporation is committed to providing safe and comfortable travel. “This year, 617 more special buses are being added compared to last Dasara. Passenger facilities such as seating, drinking water, and public address systems will be arranged at high-traffic points including LB Nagar, Uppal, Aramghar, KPHB, and Santosh Nagar. Supervising officers will be deployed to manage rush and coordinate with police, transport, and municipal officials for smooth operations,” he said.

He cautioned passengers against using private white-plate vehicles and assured that TSRTC’s experienced drivers would ensure safe travel.

Passengers can book advance tickets for Bathukamma and Dasara special services on the official website http://tgsrtcbus.in. For detailed information, the TSRTC call center can be reached at 040-69440000 and 040-23450033.