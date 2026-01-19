TGSRTC to deploy 4,000 buses for Medaram Jatara rush

Hyderabad: The TGSRTC said it would deploy around 4,000 buses, operating nearly 51,000 trips, during the four-day Sammakka-Saralamma Medaram Jatara that commences on January 28. The corporation expects to transport more than 20 lakh passengers between January 25 and January 31.

Devotees are expected to arrive from across Telangana and neighbouring states. The RTC said it would operate special services from 51 originating locations. A temporary bus depot is being set up at Medaram on 50 acres to facilitate smooth operations.

Warangal regional manager Vijaya Kumar said around 10,500 RTC personnel would be deployed for Jatara duties, including 7,000 drivers, 2,000 conductors and supporting staff. He said 51 queue lines and ticket counters have been arranged at the temporary depot, along with retiring rooms and toilet facilities for employees.