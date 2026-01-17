 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

TGSRTC To Deliver Jaggery Offerings For Sammakka Saralamma Jatara

Telangana
17 Jan 2026 3:05 AM IST

Devotees can receive this “gold offering packet” for ₹299, which can be booked through the corporation’s website.

TGSRTC To Deliver Jaggery Offerings For Sammakka Saralamma Jatara
x

HYDERABAD: In view of the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, the TGSRTC has made special arrangements for devotees wishing to offer jaggery to the Goddesses. with the cooperation of the endowments department, the offering packet from Medaram will include a portrait of the deities along with jaggery, turmeric, and vermilion. Devotees can receive this “gold offering packet” for ₹299, which can be booked through the corporation’s website.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
TGSRTC jaggery 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X