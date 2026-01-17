TGSRTC To Deliver Jaggery Offerings For Sammakka Saralamma Jatara

HYDERABAD: In view of the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, the TGSRTC has made special arrangements for devotees wishing to offer jaggery to the Goddesses. with the cooperation of the endowments department, the offering packet from Medaram will include a portrait of the deities along with jaggery, turmeric, and vermilion. Devotees can receive this “gold offering packet” for ₹299, which can be booked through the corporation’s website.