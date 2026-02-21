 Top
TGSRTC to Deliver Bhadradri Kalyana Talambralu at Doorstep

21 Feb 2026 11:47 PM IST

Bookings will start from February 23 at TGRTC logistics centres across the state.

Telangana Road Transport Corporation.

Hyderabad:Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) has announced doorstep delivery of ‘Kalyana Talambralu’ for devotees ahead of the Sri Seetha Rama Kalyanam at the Bhadradri temple, scheduled for March 27.

Devotees who are unable to attend the celebrations at Bhadrachalam can book the Talambralu for Rs 151, with deliveries to their homes. Bookings will start from February 23 at TGRTC logistics centres across the state.

TGRTC managing director Nagi Reddy said, " In 2022 alone, Talambralu were booked by nearly 89,000 devotees. Over the past three years, the organisation has supplied Talambralu to lakhs of devotees. Bookings can be made at all TGRTC logistics centres across the state.”

