TGSRTC Staff Take Road Safety Vow

Hyderabad:Marking National Safety Month, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), Hyderabad Region, has launched a new initiative titled 'Road Safety Pledge' for its employees.

On Monday, drivers, conductors, mechanical staff, supervisors and office staff collectively pledged to strictly follow traffic rules while commuting from their residences to depots and while returning home after duty. The pledge emphasized compulsory helmet use for two‑wheeler riders, obedience to traffic signals, lane discipline and adherence to all traffic regulations.



TGSRTC officials said the initiative commits employees to act as role models in road safety, create awareness among the public and actively contribute to preventing road accidents. The programme aims to safeguard not only the personal safety of employees but also the lives of other road users.