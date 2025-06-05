TGSRTC Shares Digital Key Chains

Hyderabad:As part of Courtesy Day celebrations, TGSRTC distributed special QR code key chains to passengers in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The keychains feature an all-in-one QR code that offers quick access to a range of TGSRTC services, including online ticket booking, official websites and other passenger-centric platforms. The initiative is aimed at improving commuter convenience and encouraging digital engagement with TGSRTC’s services.

Finalise BC quota before local polls: BJP



Hyderabad:BJP Rajya Sabha member R. Krishnaiah on Wednesday urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to hold local bodies elections only after finalising 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in Telangana.

In his letter, Krishnaiah stated that representatives from 14 BC communities and their associations met and resolved to stage protests across the state if elections proceed without confirming the 42 per cent BC reservation.



He cited Article 243-D(6) of the Constitution, which empowers the state government to enhance reservations for BCs in local bodies. Krishnaiah insisted that the government must issue a government order (GO) under this article to increase BC reservations before conducting the elections.

He also called on the Telangana government to follow Tamil Nadu’s example by increasing BC reservations to 50 per cent in employment, urging compliance with similar affirmative action measures for the community.