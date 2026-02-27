TGSRTC Rolls Out GI-Tagged Art Buses To Promote Telangana Handicrafts

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma flagged off six buses of the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) displaying Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged handicrafts, part of a kind initiative to promote Telangana’s art and craft. Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar and TGRTC vice-chairman and managing director Y. Nagi Reddy were present at the event at the MGBS.

The six buses feature Pochampally Ikat, Warangal dhurries (carpets), Karimnagar silver filigree, Narayanpet saris, Cheriyal scroll paintings and birmal paintings. The artwork was painted by students of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU), who were presented with mementoes.

Explaining the concept, Subhajit Saha, known as the ‘GI man of Telangana’, outlined the importance of Geographical Indications in protecting the integrity and value of traditional arts. A GI is a collective intellectual property right that identifies products as originating from a specific region and reflecting its unique skills and traditions. Telangana currently has 18 GI-tagged products.

The buses will operate across various regions of the state to create awareness about these products and promote artisans. TGSRTC, which has started with six buses, plans to expand the initiative based on regional demand.

Governor Varma said, “When people see these buses, they become curious. That curiosity prompts them to search online, helping them learn about the art. At the same time, it gives the product wider publicity.”

He added, “I believe much of the younger generation is unaware of GI tags, as many are absorbed in screen-based lifestyles. Many may not even know about our traditional art forms. Seeing these buses could spark curiosity and prompt them to search for more information. Since Telangana is a young state, promoting GI-tagged art in this way can significantly enhance its visibility and popularity.”

Recollecting how the idea took shape, he said, “This is the first initiative of its kind in India. When Subhajit Saha approached me with the proposal, I immediately believed in it. I discussed it with the transport minister, who welcomed the idea.”

He observed, “Society is sustained by its ‘Sanskriti’ — its culture — not merely by politics or call centres. Traditions carry enduring value, and only what holds true value will survive over time. We will also incorporate heritage structures into this initiative.”

“When you wear Pochampally or any traditional art, you are wearing history and heritage. In a way, you become a moving museum,” he said.

Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar said, “This initiative is the brainchild of the Governor. It is due to his vision and leadership that we have taken it up, which will boost artisans’ trade and create greater livelihood opportunities for them.”

He added, “Such efforts will generate livelihood opportunities for rural artisans and improve their economic conditions. TGSRTC has assured its full support in implementing and scaling up the initiative across the state.”