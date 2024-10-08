TGSRTC, Police Plan for Dasara Services

Hyderabad: The RTC called for a coordination meeting with police and transport officials to handle the rush of passengers, including introduction of special buses, for Saddula Bathukamma and Dasara. The corporation will run 6,304 specials. The year, due to the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme, there is expected to be an increase in the number of passengers.

TGSRTC has set up special camps for the passengers and appointed monitoring officers in busy areas. Special buses will be kept on standby. For the convenience of IT Corridor employees, TGSRTC has planned to run buses to Vijayawada, Bengaluru and other places via Gachibowli ORR. In particular, 1,602 buses from JBS, 1,193 from LB Nagar, 585 from Uppal and 451 from Aramghar are being run.

Pending BC scholarships released

The state government has given administrative sanction for Rs 1,500 crore to the BC welfare department for providing scholarships for students from the BC and EBC communities. The scholarships have been pending for three years and have piled up to Rs 4,500 crore.



The BC leaders have been flagging the woes of students citing their inability to collect their certificates owing to pendency of payments. This prevented many of them from pursuing further studies. The leaders have also been seeking an increase in scholarship amounts taking the increased costs into account.