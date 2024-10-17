TGSRTC plies extra buses to clear holiday rush

Hyderabad: The RTC’s Greater Hyderabad zone (GHZ) said that it had managed to cater to the huge traffic demand during the recent Dasara holidays by augmenting services and implementing innovative measures. Anticipating the surge, the GHZ ahd deployed an additional 1,800 buses.



Hyderabad typically operates 2,800 buses for city services. During the holidays, more than two lakh passengers opted for the RTC to travel to their hometowns. To meet this demand, city buses were converted into district services as needed.

The GHZ's efforts involved the coordination of 50 officers, 300 supervisors, and 3,600 crew members. Officials noted that October 14, when the holidays ended, posed a significant challenge, in view of the unusually high number of people returning to Hyderabad. "The rush was absolutely unprecedented," officials stated.

TSRTC buses provided services to destinations, including Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Hanamkonda, Khammam, Suryapet, Kurnool, and Mahbubnagar. While the passenger rush was distributed from October 1 to 11 as people departed for their hometowns, the return journey saw a concentrated influx on October 14.

One of the unique facilities offered by the GHZ was doorstep pickup for passengers during the initial days of the holidays. TSRTC buses reached hostels, college campuses, and other institutions, allowing travellers to avoid the hassle of reaching bus stations.

GHZ officials also mentioned that the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme helped women travellers reach their hometowns for free.