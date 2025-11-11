TGSRTC Plans Route Revamp to Curb Crowding

Warangal: Amid a surge in road accidents and dangerously packed buses, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) officials are gearing up to tackle overcrowding and restore commuter safety, especially in the erstwhile Warangal districts, where congestion has worsened since the launch of the Mahalakshmi scheme, the free travel scheme for women.

Officials said the corporation plans to restructure routes and roll out an incentive scheme to encourage women to opt for ticketed services, easing the pressure on free Express and Ordinary buses that now operate far beyond capacity.

The Mahalakshmi free bus scheme, introduced by the Congress government, has driven up passenger numbers to record levels. But the success has also brought severe challenges. On some routes, occupancy on Express buses exceeds 120 per cent, forcing scores of passengers to travel standing, creating safety hazards and making boarding or alighting difficult.

To manage the situation, TGRTC is preparing to pilot a “Gift Scheme” on the Hanamkonda–Hyderabad route using three Deluxe buses from the Jangaon depot. Under the scheme, women who purchase tickets for these Deluxe buses will be entered into a lucky draw, with prizes awarded to three winners every 15 days. Officials hope the initiative will shift some of the female passenger load away from free services to paid, less crowded options.

Warangal regional manager D. Vijay Bhanu said TGRTC is also exploring long-term structural measures, including introducing Semi-Deluxe buses to replace some Express services on heavily crowded routes. “The fares of Semi-Deluxe buses will be slightly higher than Express and lower than Deluxe. Since women will need tickets for these routes, it will help distribute passenger traffic more evenly,” he explained.

Officials emphasised that the restructuring aims not only to ensure commuter safety but also to improve the corporation’s financial sustainability. By adjusting its fleet mix and fare structures, TGRTC hopes to strike a balance between accessibility, safety and operational stability.