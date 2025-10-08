TGSRTC Passengers Win Prizes In ‘Dasara Special Lucky Draw’ In Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) successfully concluded its ‘Dasara Special Lucky Draw’ scheme with a draw held at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Bus Station in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

The scheme, which ran from September 27 to October 6, was open to passengers travelling in Deluxe, Super Luxury, and all AC buses, and witnessed enthusiastic participation. The draw for all 11 depots in the Karimnagar region was conducted by Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) commissioner Praful Desai, who was the chief guest, and regional manager B. Raju.

The winners of the cash prizes were announced during the event. The first prize of ₹25,000 went to E. Ramesh of Karimnagar district, the second prize of ₹15,000 to V. Sadanandam of Godavarikhani, Peddapalli district, and the third prize of ₹10,000 to K. Nagaraju of Jagtial district.

Speaking on the occasion, KMC commissioner Praful Desai said TGSRTC stands for safe and reliable travel, urging the public to prefer RTC buses over private vehicles.

Regional manager B. Raju congratulated the winners and thanked passengers for their continued support to the state-run transport service.

Deputy regional manager S. Bhupathi Reddy, depot managers I. Vijaya Madhuri and M. Srinivas, assistant traffic manager L. Mallesham, and accounts officer Shankaraiah were also present.