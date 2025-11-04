TGSRTC: Our Driver Not at Fault for Mishap, Lorry Lost Control at a Bend

Hyderabad:The TGSRTC said that according to preliminary investigations, the Mirjaguda accident was caused by the speeding gravel-laden lorry hitting the corporation’s hired bus, at around 4.40 am.

In a press release, the RTC said the bus was found to be in good mechanical condition, and the driver had no prior record of accidents.



Eyewitnesses said the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle at a bend, causing the collision. Following the accident, the TGSRTC said it alerted officials of the nearby Tandur, Vikarabad and Parigi depots to carry out rescue operations. TGSRTC managing director Y. Nagi Reddy and senior officials visited the accident site and supervised rescue and relief operations.

