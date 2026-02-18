TGSRTC Launches New Rural Bus Services in Bhupalpally, Huzurabad

Warangal: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Wednesday launched new bus services in Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Huzurabad constituencies, aiming to improve connectivity to remote villages.

The services, introduced under the Congress government, are intended to link rural habitations with major towns and district headquarters, benefiting students, employees and daily commuters.

In Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao inaugurated a bus service connecting Empedu village in Tekumatla mandal to Jammikunta via Vavilala. RTC officials and Congress leaders were present at the event. The new route is expected to ease travel for residents of Vavilala and nearby hamlets.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said strengthening transport infrastructure was essential for rural development and assured that additional services would be introduced based on local requirements.

In Karimnagar district, a new bus service from Jammikunta to Karimnagar via Bethigal and Keshavapatnam was flagged off by Huzurabad Congress constituency in-charge Vodithala Pranav Kumar. The route had been a long-standing demand of residents who had limited access to transport facilities to reach the district headquarters.

According to party leaders, the service will operate twice daily and is expected to benefit students and women travelling under the Mahalakshmi free travel scheme. Pranav Kumar purchased a ticket and travelled a short distance on the inaugural trip. He thanked Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar for prioritising rural connectivity.

With the addition of these routes, RTC officials said rural commuters in the two constituencies would have improved access to towns and essential services.