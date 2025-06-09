TGSRTC Hikes Bus Pass Fares by 20%.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Monday hiked bus pass fares by 20 per cent.

TGSRTC has increased the prices of both general and student bus passes, with the new rates effective from today.

The fare for the Ordinary bus pass has been increased from ₹1,150 to ₹1,400. The Metro Express bus pass price has been hiked from ₹1,300 to ₹1,600, and the Metro Deluxe pass from ₹1,450 to ₹1,800.

The RTC has also increased the fares of the Greater Hyderabad and Green Metro AC passes.