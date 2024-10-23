TGSRTC Earns 307 Crores During Dasara, Bathukamma Festivals

Hyderabad: TGSRTC has received a whopping Rs 307.16 crores of income during Dasara and Bathukamma festivals.The corporation operated 10,512 special buses between October 1 and 15, with nearly 707.73 lakh passengers utilizing the service, officials said.

Officials noted an increase in traffic this Dasara compared to the previous year, attributed to the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme. An advance booking facility was also made available for the special bus services. Additionally, RTC operated special buses to neighboring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

The highest number of passengers was predicted to have traveled between October 9 and 11.

Special buses were run from key locations such as MGBS, JBS, LB Nagar, Uppal, Aramghar, Santoshnagar, and KPHB. For employees in the IT corridor, RTC provided special buses to Vijayawada and Bangalore.