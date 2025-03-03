 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

TGSRTC E buses to IT corridor

Telangana
DC Correspondent
3 March 2025 11:40 PM IST

The Green electric Metro Luxury AC buses will be operated from Lingampally to Mehdipatnam on Route 216W

TGSRTC E buses to IT corridor
x
Green electric Metro Luxury AC buses. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The TGRTC-Greater Hyderabad on Monday added e-buses on Routes 216W and 216G, for the benefit of software employees travelling to the IT corridor.

The Green electric Metro Luxury AC buses will be operated from Lingampally to Mehdipatnam on Route 216W via Nallagandla, Wipro Circle, Nanakramguda, Khajaguda and Tolichowki and on Route 216G From Lingampally to GAR via Nallgandla, Q City and Wipro Circle.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
telangana Telangana news Telangana special news TGSRTC 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X