TGSRTC E buses to IT corridor

Hyderabad: The TGRTC-Greater Hyderabad on Monday added e-buses on Routes 216W and 216G, for the benefit of software employees travelling to the IT corridor.

The Green electric Metro Luxury AC buses will be operated from Lingampally to Mehdipatnam on Route 216W via Nallagandla, Wipro Circle, Nanakramguda, Khajaguda and Tolichowki and on Route 216G From Lingampally to GAR via Nallgandla, Q City and Wipro Circle.