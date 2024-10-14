TGSRTC Devarakonda Depot Stands High in Dasara Revenue

Nalgonda: The Devarakonda depot of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) achieved the highest revenue collection on October 11, just one day before the Dasara festival, as passengers travelled to their native places for celebrations.

According to depot manager Thallada Ramesh Babu, the depot collected ₹35.86 lakh in revenue by operating buses on October 11. "On that day, Devarakonda depot not only topped in revenue but also achieved the highest Occupancy Ratio of 118.9%," he said.

During the festival period, the depot's buses covered 46,755 km and transported 51,750 passengers.