TGSRTC Bus Gets Stuck on Srisailam Ghat Road

Amrabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus lost control and got stuck on the Srisailam Ghat Road in Nagarkurnool district on Wednesday, causing traffic disruption for nearly an hour.

The incident occurred near the turning leading to the Akkamahadevi Caves in Amrabad mandal, when the bus traveling from Hyderabad to Srisailam slipped and got stuck in the mud due to the slushy condition caused by recent rains. The bus turned sideways across the road, blocking vehicular movement.

Fortunately, no passengers were injured in the incident. Traffic on the ghat road was halted for about an hour until the police, led by Eegalapenta SI Jayanna, reached the spot and regulated the flow of vehicles. With the help of passengers, the bus was later moved back onto the road, restoring normal traffic.



