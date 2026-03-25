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TGSRTC Announces 30% Discount on AC and Deluxe Buses Amid Petrol Rush

Telangana
25 March 2026 2:44 PM IST

It urges commuters to switch to public transport to avoid long queues at fuel pumps

TGSRTC Announces 30% Discount on AC and Deluxe Buses Amid Petrol Rush
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TGSRTC

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced a 30% fare discount on its Metro AC and Metro Deluxe bus services within the city.

The move aims to encourage citizens to reduce reliance on private vehicles and ease the pressure at petrol pumps caused by long queues.

TGSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Y. Nagi Reddy, urged people not to panic over fuel availability. He advised commuters to choose safe, affordable, and comfortable bus travel as a practical alternative during this period.


TGSRTC 
India Southern States Telangana 
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