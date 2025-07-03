TGSPSC Denies Bias Claims in High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGSPSC) on Thursday refuted allegations made by some Group-1 candidates about discrepancies and selective awarding of marks in the recent recruitment exams conducted by it.

Appearing before the Telangana High Court, senior counsel S. Niranjan Reddy, representing TGSPSC, argued that there was no malafides in the conduct of the examination. He said the allegations stemmed from the fact that fewer Telugu medium candidates were selected compared to English medium candidates. However, he contended that this alone could not be cited as proof of bias or irregularities.

“The entire examination process has been brought into question due to unsubstantiated claims. This has deeply affected the morale of thousands of students who have prepared rigorously for years,” Reddy submitted. Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao was hearing a batch of petitions filed by Group-1 aspirants, who sought a re-evaluation or re-conduct of the exams, alleging discrepancies in the selection process.

The court adjourned the matter to Friday, directing the TGSPSC counsel to furnish empirical data, particularly regarding candidates who appeared in languages other than English.