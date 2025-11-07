 Top
TGSPDCL’s ‘Currentolla Praja Baata’ To Boost Power Network

7 Nov 2025 1:25 AM IST

The programme was inaugurated on Wednesday at Pargi by the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at a public event.

Under the initiative, all officials and staff, including the chairman and managing director and field artisans, will visit consumers three days a week—Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.—DC Image

HYDERABAD: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) has launched an innovative initiative named ‘Currentolla Praja Baata’ to enhance power supply quality and consumer engagement across its operational districts including Nalgonda, Medak, Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy and Hyderabad.

Under the initiative, all officials and staff, including the chairman and managing director and field artisans, will visit consumers three days a week—Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

TGSPDCL CMD Musharraf Faruqui, emphasised that about 9,500 employees including directors, chief engineers and field engineers will directly inspect power infrastructure such as lines, transformers and switches. They will also collect consumer feedback, register complaints and ensure prompt resolution.

This proactive approach aims to strengthen the power distribution network, minimise technical losses and enhance consumer satisfaction by addressing issues on the ground swiftly.

