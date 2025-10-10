TGSPDCL Sub-Engineer, Panchayat Secretary in ACB Net

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested two government officials in connection with separate bribe cases.

In the first case, Bhoomireddy Sudhakar Reddy, a sub-engineer and in-charge Assistant Engineer of TGSPDCL in Lalaguda, was caught red handed by the ACB sleuths when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe Rs.15,000 from the complainant for showing official favour.

The bribe was demanded for processing the file of the complainant to upgrade from single-phase meters to three-phase meters, along with the preparation of the estimation copy for putting up of a 63 KVA transformer at the site pertaining to the electrical contract work undertaken by the complainant.

In the second case, the ACB sleuths arrested M. Anil, a Panchayat Secretary of Madhura nagar village in Gangadhara Mandal of Karimnagar district, when he allegedly demanded and accepted bribe Rs.10,000 from the complainant for processing the file of the complainant for Indiramma housing scheme.

The ACB seized the bribe amounts from the possession of the two officers and produced them in the court concerned. The court later remanded them to judicial custody.