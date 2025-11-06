TGSPDCL Staff Conducts Inspections to Collect Feedback from Consumers

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) has launched a unique program titled “Currentolla Praja Baata” across its operational districts of undivided Nalgonda, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, and the twin cities of Hyderabad.

This program was formally inaugurated on Wednesday at Parigi by the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Sri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu in a public meeting.

As part of the Praja Baata initiative, officials and staff — from the TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Musharraf Faruqui to the artisan level — visit the field every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday to inspect the power network and directly interact with consumers to collect feedback and complaints.

On this occasion, Musharraf Faruqui stated that around 9,500 employees, including Directors, Chief Engineers (CEs), Superintending Engineers (SEs), Divisional Engineers (DEs), Assistant Divisional Engineers (ADEs), Assistant Engineers (AEs), Line Inspectors, and Linemen, were participating in the program.

They will personally interact with consumers, gather suggestions and feedback, and prioritize the resolution of complaints registered under the Praja Baata initiative.

As part of the program, officials will inspect thousands of kilometers of LT / 11 kV / 33 kV lines, distribution transformers, AB switches, and other electrical equipment, ensuring that any identified issues are resolved immediately.

Musharraf Faruqui added that this initiative will significantly improve the quality and reliability of power supply, while reducing consumer complaints, strengthening the network, and minimizing power losses across the TGSPDCL.