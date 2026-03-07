TGSPDCL Not To Hike Power Tariff For Next FY

HYDERABAD: The Southern Power Distribution Company, in their proposal before the Electricity Regulatory Commission, has ruled out any power tariff hike of any kind or time-of-day tariff increase for the upcoming financial year.







Though there is a revenue gap of Rs 9,583 crore as the revenue requirement is Rs 50,942 crore, amount payable to power generation companies is Rs 38,492 crore and the expected revenue from the current power tariffs is Rs 40,959 crore. TGSPDCL CMD Jitesh V. Patil, appearing before the commission, stated that they have been expecting support from the government to bridge the gap. Earlier, a senior official from the energy department, who also appeared before the commission, extended support to bridge the revenue gap to the TGSPDCL.The TGSPDCL has 1,20,95,963 consumers under its jurisdiction, with an addition of 12,09,563 consumers in this financial year and maintaining a record load level of 35,175 MVA. The electricity consumption of 39,556 million units was recorded up to December in the current financial year. Of this, household sector consumption is 23 per cent, industrial sector percent, agriculture sector 21 per cent, commercial 16 per cent and other categories 9 per cent. It is to be noted that the state-wide peak electricity demand of 18,139 MW was recorded on March 3 and 11,129 MW on March 6 in the TGSPDCL limits. In GHMC limits, peak demand reached 4,421 megawatts on March 3. The demand is estimated to reach 20,975 megawatts in the upcoming financial year.Patil stated that the supply and distribution losses have decreased from 8.30 per cent to 8.04 per cent and the losses from 9.60 per cent in the 2020-21 to 8.04 per cent in the current financial year, which reflects the discom's improved performance. He also stated that the power purchasing cost per unit had also dropped from Rs 6.35 in the 2022-23 financial year to Rs 5.54 in the current year. The specific revenue per unit, which was Rs 6.11 in 2024-25, has increased to Rs 6.26.Due to the distribution infrastructure being implemented by the company, PTR failures have decreased-from 1.82 per cent in the previous financial year to 1.49 per cent. Similarly, DTR failures have also reduced-from 9.12 per cent in the previous financial year to 8.03 per cent in 2025-26.Patil added 30 per cent of household consumers in SPDCL's limits are benefiting under the Griha Jyothi scheme and the company has issued zero bills to 5.44 crore people up to February and the state government had reimbursed Rs 1,930.66 crore as subsidy for it. Interestingly, the scheme has led to reduced electricity theft. The TGSPDCL is anticipating an electricity requirement of 71,916 million units for the 2026-27 financial year.In response to objections and suggestions raised by others, Patil, assured to take appropriate measures expeditiously to resolve issues related to agricultural consumers. The public hearing was conducted in the presence of ERC chairman Dr Justice D. Nagarjun, member (Finance) C. Srinivas Rao and member (technical) K. Raghu.