TGSPDCL Improves Infra in Cyber City Circle

Hyderabad: Compared to other circles in Hyderabad, the electricity demand in the divisions of Gachibowli, Kondapur, and Ibrahimbagh, part of the Cyber City circle, increases by 35 per cent every year. The southern discom said it had been making arrangements to meet the high electricity demand in the IT hub during the summer.

Musharraf Ali Faruqui, chairman and managing director of the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited, said additional 12.5 MVA and 8 MVA power transformers were unveiled at the Puppalguda, L&T, and Hafeezpet 33/11 kv sub-stations to improve power supply in the Cyber City circle.

Musharraf Ali said that 25 additional power transformers, 128 11kV feeders, four 33kV feeders, and 232 distribution transformers had been installed across the circle.

He stated that last year, due to the lack of arrangements to meet the increasing demand, overloading issues occurred in certain areas, but this time, several precautionary measures have been taken to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The Discom director (operations), Dr N. Narasimhulu, Cyber City SE Chandrashekar, and officials participated in the field visit with Faruqui.